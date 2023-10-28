Open Extended Reactions

The New York Giants are eyeing a potential Week 10 return against the Dallas Cowboys for quarterback Daniel Jones, league sources told ESPN.

Jones could possibly return from the neck injury that has sidelined him three straight games for the Nov. 5 game at Las Vegas against the Raiders, but that scenario is unlikely considering that he still has not been cleared for contact, according to sources.

This leaves the Cowboys game as the current most likely scenario for Jones' return, although the Giants and the fifth-year quarterback still are adjusting and adapting to his progress on a week-to-week basis.

Delaying Jones' return beyond next week's Raiders game would leave Jones with two more weeks to regain strength in his left arm and get required medical clearance, while the Giants can continue to proceed cautiously. But the road game in Dallas is the realistic goal, provided there are no setbacks with Jones' neck injury, according to sources.

This isn't the first neck injury for Jones, who missed the final six games of the 2021 season with a neck problem. But Jones and Giants coach Brian Daboll have been adamant that he will return this season.

"It's a different injury," Jones said. "I think when you see other guys who have similar situations as mine and they are able to progress and come back, I'm following a similar timeline to that. That is kind of the optimism, and yeah, it's a different injury than last time."

Jones insists he is making progress, saying he feels "a lot better" and is continuing "to improve week by week."

With Jones out Sunday against the New York Jets and likely again next week, the Giants will continue to turn to Tyrod Taylor, who signed a two-year, $11 million contract during the offseason and has impressed the team with his talents and leadership.

Taylor hasn't committed a turnover in either of his two starts, nearly leading the Giants to an upset of the Bills in Buffalo before passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns in last week's victory over the Washington Commanders.

"I feel comfortable in our offense," Taylor told reporters. "I feel comfortable with the playmakers that we have outside. It's up to me, obviously, to get the ball to those guys, so just trying to spread it around as much as possible, and a lot of those guys create plays."

Taylor also understands, however, that he's holding down the job until Jones is ready to return, possibly on that Week 10 target.

"That's up to Coach," Taylor said. "Obviously, if [Jones] is healthy, he's a captain on our team, captain of our team, a leader on the offense, and I am here to support in any way that I can."

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.