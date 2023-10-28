Joe Fortenbaugh explains why he is laying the 9 points with the Ravens in their matchup with the Cardinals on Sunday. (0:37)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not activated for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens despite not having an official injury designation after Thursday's and Friday's practice.

Murray, who started the season on the physically unable to perform list, is still within the 21-day practice window after returning to practice on Oct. 18th. He would need to be activated to the 53-man roster before he could play in a game.

Murray was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report.

A league source told ESPN that Murray's injury designation during the week would not impact his availability on game day.

On Wednesday he was listed as practicing in full. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Murray is "fully healthy."

Despite Murray's improved health, the Cardinals will stick with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback.