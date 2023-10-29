Open Extended Reactions

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss, listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the New Orleans Saints, won't know if he'll play until after warmups, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Moss is nursing elbow and heel injuries, and the team wants to see how his foot feels once he puts pressure on it pregame before ultimately deciding on his status, the source said.

Last week, in a 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Moss and Jonathan Taylor each had 28 carries. Taylor finished with 75 yards and a touchdown, while Moss settled for 57 yards.