Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford, listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Seattle Seahawks because of a sprained ankle, is expected to test his ankle in pregame warmups before the team makes a final decision on his status, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ford made a surprise return to practice Friday after missing time earlier this week because of the right ankle sprain suffered in last week's win at Indianapolis.

Ford, who has had to pick up the slack with star Nick Chubb out because of a season-ending knee injury, had been expected to miss at least one game for the Browns (4-2).

Ford is another playmaker for backup quarterback P.J. Walker, who will start against the Seahawks (4-2). Deshaun Watson continues to be sidelined by a strained right shoulder. Walker came off the bench last week after Watson took a big hit in the first quarter.

