Vikings' Joshua Dobbs escapes Saints defense to rush for a score

MINNEAPOLIS -- Quarterback Joshua Dobbs is continuing his make magic for the Minnesota Vikings. In his first start with the team, and his second game wearing their uniform, Dobbs produced a spectacular 7-yard touchdown run to put the Vikings up by two touchdowns Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Facing third-and-6, Dobbs initially dropped in the pocket to throw. But when he couldn't find a receiver, Dobbs spun away from Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and toward the left sideline. The Saints had no defenders in the area, and Dobbs sprinted to the end zone for his second rushing touchdown in as many weeks for the Vikings.

Dobbs ran for 45 yards on the play to score, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

That play brought Dobbs' rushing total on the day to 30 yards on five carries, most of which were on third down. The last time the Vikings had a quarterback with rushing touchdowns in consecutive games was Christian Ponder in 2013. Dobbs now has four straight games with a rushing touchdown, the longest active streak by a quarterback.