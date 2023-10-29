Breece Hall gives Jets early lead with 50-yard TD reception

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Jets scored their first first-quarter touchdown of the season -- and all it took was a little flip to running back Breece Hall on Sunday against the New York Giants.
On a first down from midfield, quarterback Zach Wilson found Hall out of the backfield on a short pass. Hall did the rest, eluding linebackers Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden and sprinting for a 50-yard touchdown. It included 49 yards after the catch, as Hall reached a max speed of 20.58 mph, per Next Gen Stats.
It was Hall's third 50-yard play from scrimmage, tying him with the Dolphins' wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back De'Von Achane for the most in the NFL.
It gave the Jets a 7-3 lead with 1:06 left in the first quarter.
Breece Hall is too dangerous in the open field. Touchdown Jets 🙌— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
