ARLINGTON, Texas -- An opening drive that was nearly disastrous (three sacks), and kept alive only because of a Los Angeles Rams penalty, ended with a perfectly thrown seam pass from Dak Prescott to tight end Jake Ferguson and a 7-0 lead.

To get there, Prescott completed passes to four different receivers: CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks and Ferguson. His lone incompletion on the drive was on a slant to Jalen Tolbert.

The Cowboys did not waste time in the red zone, which has been an uncomfortable spot for them (nine touchdowns in 23 trips), with Ferguson gaining an edge on linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi and Prescott putting the ball just away from defensive back Jordan Fuller to give Ferguson the chance for the leaping grab.

In some ways, it looked like a throw Prescott made numerous times to Ferguson's predecessor, Dalton Schultz. The touchdown was just the second on a Cowboys opening drive this season. The previous was in their Week 2 win against the New York Jets.