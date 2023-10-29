        <
          Will Levis' first TD goes for 47 yards to DeAndre Hopkins

          • Turron Davenport, ESPNOct 29, 2023, 01:46 PM ET
          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans got a huge play from Will Levis and DeAndre Hopkins to take a 7-3 lead over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

          Levis dropped back and launched a deep pass to Hopkins for a 47-yard touchdown. Hopkins and Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell got tangled up as the ball was traveling, allowing the veteran receiver to create some separation and haul in the pass. Terrell lobbied for an offensive pass interference penalty but it wasn't called.

          The touchdown was Hopkins' first with the Titans and Levis' first career touchdown. Levis got the start in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill, who has a right high ankle sprain.

          Hopkins snapped a drought of nine games without a receiving touchdown, dating back to last season.