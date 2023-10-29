Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick sustained a hamstring injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ruled out for the remainder of the game midway through the first quarter.

Fitzpatrick went down away from the play on the Jaguars' second series. The safety, who leads the Steelers with 54 total tackles, walked off the field slowly under his own power. He was briefly evaluated in the blue sideline injury tent before going back to the locker room. He was initially ruled doubtful to return but was downgraded to out with 4:27 remaining in the first quarter.

A slick field due to a light rain falling in Pittsburgh has had an impact in the game; wide receiver Diontae Johnson slipped earlier in the contest.

Though Fitzpatrick doesn't have an interception this season, he's been key in slowing the run game, saving big runs from becoming touchdowns.

Fitzpatrick is at least the third Steeler to miss time with a hamstring injury this season. Tight end Pat Freiermuth was placed on injured reserve after aggravating a hamstring injury, while wide receiver Diontae Johnson went on IR after suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.