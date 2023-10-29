Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants' offense keeps taking hits, with quarterback Tyrod Taylor and tight end Darren Waller leaving Sunday's game against the rival New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Taylor was ruled out and taken to the hospital with a rib injury. Waller left with a hamstring problem.

The Giants are already without quarterback Daniel Jones and All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas. Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito came in at quarterback for the Giants in the second quarter.

Taylor was injured when he was sacked midway through the second quarter. The injury occurred when he tried to escape the pressure and was tackled to the ground by Quinton Jefferson and C.J. Mosley at the Jets sideline.

Taylor stayed on the ground for several minutes before eventually jogging off and heading to the locker room.

The veteran quarterback was 4-of-7 passing for eight yards before leaving the contest.

Waller's injury is particularly concerning considering injuries have been an issue for him in recent years. He missed eight games last season because of a hamstring problem.

Waller, 30, was listed as a limited participant in practice this past week with a hamstring injury. He was officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest.

The Giants acquired Waller this past offseason for a pair of draft picks from the Las Vegas Raiders to be their No. 1 receiver. He came into this week leading the Giants with 35 catches for 380 yards.

Without Waller, the Giants had only one healthy tight end available for the remainder of their game against the Jets. Daniel Bellinger, who was a starter as a rookie last season, had to step into Waller's role.