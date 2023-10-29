Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The New Orleans Saints have lamented their inability to get their offense on the same page in the past few weeks. But when Saints quarterback Derek Carr dropped back Sunday to throw late in the second quarter, there was no question about what he was going to do.

Carr targeted wide receiver Rashid Shaheed deep down the middle of the field, where he was several yards behind the two nearest defenders. By the time Shaheed caught the ball, he had an easy path to the end zone for the 58-yard touchdown.

The score put the Saints up 21-17 with 5:42 left in the first half. It was the longest play from scrimmage for the Saints' offense this season.

The touchdown was Shaheed's third receiving score this season and fourth overall, as he also had a punt return for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.