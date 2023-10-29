Eddy Pineiro nails the short kick to give the Panthers their first win of the season. (0:34)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Bryce Young outplayed C.J. Stroud on Sunday in a rare matchup of the top two picks of the current year's draft and helped the Carolina Panthers to their first win of the season, a 15-13 victory over the Houston Texans.

Young moved the Panthers (1-6) in position for Eddy Pineiro's walk-off 23-yard field goal to cap his best performance of the season.

The former Alabama star completed 22 of 31 pass attempts for 235 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

Stroud, taken No. 2 by the Texans, completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 140 yards and no touchdowns.