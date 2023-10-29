Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Like a perfect game in baseball, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has tried his best not to talk about his streak of consecutive games scoring a touchdown. But he will undoubtedly be asked about it again Sunday evening.

That's because McCaffrey made a little bit of history against the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi's Stadium, scoring a touchdown in his 17th consecutive game. That ties him with Lenny Moore, the Baltimore Colts Hall of Fame running back/receiver, for the longest streak in NFL history. Moore's streak stretched over the 1963-64 seasons.

The record-tying score came with 3:19 left in the first quarter when McCaffrey scored from 2 yards away. It was McCaffrey's 12th touchdown from scrimmage this season, tying him with Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert for most in the league. The extra point tied it at 7.