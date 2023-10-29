SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Like a perfect game in baseball, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has tried his best not to talk about his streak of consecutive games scoring a touchdown. But he will undoubtedly be asked about it again Sunday evening.
That's because McCaffrey made a little bit of history against the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi's Stadium, scoring a touchdown in his 17th consecutive game. That ties him with Lenny Moore, the Baltimore Colts Hall of Fame running back/receiver, for the longest streak in NFL history. Moore's streak stretched over the 1963-64 seasons.
The record-tying score came with 3:19 left in the first quarter when McCaffrey scored from 2 yards away. It was McCaffrey's 12th touchdown from scrimmage this season, tying him with Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert for most in the league. The extra point tied it at 7.
LaDainian Tomlinson's regular season record is also within reach. Tomlinson scored touchdowns in 18 consecutive regular season games spread over the 2004-05 seasons but did not score in a playoff game after the 2004 season. McCaffrey's regular season streak is now at 14 consecutive games.
On Thursday, McCaffrey was asked about the streak but appeared to be a bit superstitious about it, declining to expand on his answers so as not to jinx anything.
"We just got to keep it going," McCaffrey said. "I try not to talk about it. Yeah, just not talk about it. Keep it rolling."
But Niners coach Kyle Shanahan offered his thoughts on McCaffrey's ongoing streak.
"It's real good coaching," Shanahan said, laughing. "He's unbelievable at it. I think he's done it since I heard about it growing up in Denver, to college, to whatever team he's on. He knows how to get the end zone."
McCaffrey will have to wait a couple of weeks to try to break Moore's streak as the Niners have their bye next week before playing at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 12.