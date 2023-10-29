Zach Wilson and Allen Lazard connect for a 29-yard first down and the Jets stop the clock with 1 second left, leading to a game-tying field goal to force overtime. (0:17)

The New York Jets defeated the New York Giants 13-10 in a rather interesting game between the two occupants of MetLife Stadium.

With Daniel Jones sidelined with a neck injury, Tyrod Taylor started for the Giants under center. Unfortunately, Taylor sustained an injury during a sack and fumble that forced him to exit midway through the second quarter.

The veteran quarterback was 4-of-7 passing for eight yards before undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito entered in his place.

In the first half alone, both teams combined for 15 punts on 20 possessions, the most in any half of a game since at least 2000. The other five drives consisted of two turnovers, one touchdown, one field goal and one missed field goal. The Giants totaled -8 pass yards before halftime, tied for the fewest any team has had in a half this season.

DeVito seemed to flip the script by opening the third quarter with an 11-play drive that ended with his first touchdown, which was a six-yard scamper.

After that, the two teams went on to combine for eight consecutive punts and it appeared that the Giants would somehow cruise to victory.

But the Jets weren't done yet.

With 24 seconds left, Zach Wilson connected with Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard on consecutive 29-yard passes before spiking the ball to stop the clock. With one second remaining in regulation, Greg Zuerlein made a 35-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.

The Giants, who ran the ball by design on 33 of their 34 second-half plays, including each of their final 24 plays, opened OT with three passes but failed to convert for a first down. Their -9 net pass yards are the fewest they have ever had in a game since the NFL began tracking passing statistics in 1933.

After reaching the Giants' 45-yard line, a 30-yard defensive pass interference penalty on third-and-five put the Jets in the red zone and in ideal position for a field goal.

Once again, Zuerlein came in clutch, connecting on the 33-yard go-ahead score that gave the Jets the win.

if you see Greg Zuerlein at the mall in Willowbrook, CHEER HIM pic.twitter.com/tH13JGxZsL — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 29, 2023

In the end, the two teams combined for more punts (24) than points (23) in Sunday's unique affair.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.