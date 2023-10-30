Will Levis connects with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for his fourth touchdown of the game to give the Titans a 28-16 lead. (0:26)

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis, who threw four touchdown passes in his NFL debut on Sunday, is expected to start vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Titans starter Ryan Tannehill is still recovering from a high ankle sprain and likely needs more time to recover.

Levis completed 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns -- three to DeAndre Hopkins -- to lead the Titans to a much-needed 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Levis joined Minnesota Vikings Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton (1961 vs. the Chicago Bears) and former Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (2015 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers) as the third NFL player with four passing touchdowns in his first career game.

The Titans moved up in this year's draft -- from No. 41 to No. 33 overall -- by sending a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 third-round selection to the Arizona Cardinals to select Levis with the second pick of the second round.

