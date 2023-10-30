Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Follow-up tests Monday revealed that New England Patriots leading receiver Kendrick Bourne tore his right ACL, according to a source.

The injury ends Bourne's seventh season in the NFL, which was on pace to be his best, as he faces a recovery that a source estimates in the six- to eight-month range.

Bourne was injured on the first play of the fourth quarter in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, when he caught a pass and was tackled along the right sideline by cornerback Eli Apple. He remained down after the play, holding his right knee.

Bourne entered Sunday rated 11th in the NFL in ESPN's new receiver tracking metrics and has totaled a team-high 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns through eight games. He has played 73% of the offensive snaps this season, easily the most of any Patriots receiver, and said last week that maintaining such stamina was a source of pride to him.

Bourne, 28, who coaches say brings infectious energy to the team, is in the final year of his contract.

The Patriots had a logjam at receiver entering Sunday, with seven on their roster. The loss of Bourne could mean that veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster, who had fallen to No. 5 on the depth chart Sunday, rises on the depth chart.

Rookie Demario Douglas and veteran DeVante Parker are currently the team's other top receivers, although Parker is in concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday.

Tyquan Thornton, the 2022 second-round pick out of Baylor who was a healthy scratch Sunday, projects to be back on the game-day roster when the Patriots (2-6) host the Washington Commanders (3-5) on Sunday.

Kayshon Boutte, a 2023 sixth-round pick out of LSU who hasn't played since the season opener, is another possibility.