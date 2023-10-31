J.J. Watt tells Pat McAfee he loves the throwback Houston Oilers jersey, but he isn't a fan of the Titans wearing them. (1:09)

HOUSTON -- Through the first four games, the Houston Texans' offense was off to a promising start, capped with a 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During that stretch, the offense averaged 24 points (15th), 368.5 yards per game (10th) and converted 48.4% of its third downs (fourth).

But over the last three games, where they've only won once, the Texans (3-4) have regressed. They're averaging 17.3 points, 25th during that span, 279.7 yards per game (30th) and are converting 36.1% of their third downs (22nd).

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud's production has played a part in the struggles. Over the last three games, the No. 2 pick has averaged 196 passing yards after 303 yards per game through the first four games.

"You can point the finger everywhere, but me. personally. I point the thumb [at myself]," Stroud said. "I'm not saying that I'm playing terrible, but I'm not making the plays I want to make. Sometimes I have to take what's there."