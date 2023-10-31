HOUSTON -- Through the first four games, the Houston Texans' offense was off to a promising start, capped with a 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
During that stretch, the offense averaged 24 points (15th), 368.5 yards per game (10th) and converted 48.4% of its third downs (fourth).
But over the last three games, where they've only won once, the Texans (3-4) have regressed. They're averaging 17.3 points, 25th during that span, 279.7 yards per game (30th) and are converting 36.1% of their third downs (22nd).
Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud's production has played a part in the struggles. Over the last three games, the No. 2 pick has averaged 196 passing yards after 303 yards per game through the first four games.
"You can point the finger everywhere, but me. personally. I point the thumb [at myself]," Stroud said. "I'm not saying that I'm playing terrible, but I'm not making the plays I want to make. Sometimes I have to take what's there."
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans believes the regression stems from defenses having a better understanding of Stroud in first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's system.
"The first few weeks, people were really having not having enough film and seeing what we do schematically," Ryans said. "I think that allowed us to, you know, create some big explosive plays. Now, as you start to gain tendencies throughout the season, teams kind of hone in on your playmakers, hone in on what you do well and they force you to play left-handed."
Coming into Sunday's matchup, the Carolina Panthers (1-6) ranked last in points allowed after the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions scored 42 points in back-to-back games.
In the 15-13 loss to the Panthers and No. 1 pick Bryce Young, the Texans' offensive struggles proved costly -- producing a season-low 229 yards.
They still had a shot though, as Houston led 13-12 with 6:28 left and was on the Panthers' 35-yard line facing third-and-5. This is a situation that Stroud has excelled in, ranking sixth with a passer rating of 118.9 on third downs that are 6 yards or shorter, but they failed to get a snap off before the play clock hit zero and a flag was thrown for delay of game -- forcing third-and-10.
Stroud's pass to wide receiver Tank Dell fell incomplete, and the Texans punted, and like their last loss -- 21-19 to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 -- the offense wouldn't touch the ball again as a team kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. Before the Week 7 bye, the Texans were able to pick up the win over the New Orleans Saints, but it was still a struggle for the offense.
"The smallest things, that's what's hurting us," running back Devin Singletary said. "We definitely got to clean up those small details."
Despite giving up the game-winning drive, statistically the defense did enough. Over the previous three seasons, teams were 79-5 when their defense allowed 225 or fewer yards and 15 or fewer points, per ESPN Stats & Information, and the Texans were the first team this season to lose while doing so.
"What's the point of holding your head down? Of course you're not happy about it, but we're not that type of team that's just going to tuck our tail and not have swag and confidence no more just because we took a L," said Stroud, who's 140 passing yards Sunday were his fewest yet. "I definitely think we have the talent to be explosive, and I think we've shown that we're if not a top-five offense, [at least] a top-ten offense, we've shown it, and we can do it.
"We've just got to go out there and call it and run it and execute."
The Texans will have the opportunity to turn things around against another team that had a hot start before slumping in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) -- who have lost three straight -- on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS).
"We've got to go back to work and practice really good," Stroud said. "I think now we've got the bye week jitters out, and now it's time to play some real ball."