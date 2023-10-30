Josh Dobbs scores a 1-yard TD, giving the Cardinals an early lead over the Ravens. (0:18)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals are planning to start rookie quarterback Clayton Tune on Sunday at the Cleveland Browns, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

However, earlier Monday, coach Jonathan Gannon said there's a chance Kyler Murray could start as he continues to ramp up his return from ACL recovery.

"If it's not Kyler, then it's going to be Clayton Tune," Gannon said during his Monday news conference.

Gannon, however, wouldn't commit to Murray being active on Sunday if Tune is the starter.

"We will see," Gannon said.

Joshua Dobbs, who has started all eight games for the 1-7 Cardinals, will be relegated to either the backup role or the emergency quarterback depending on Murray's status. If Murray should start, Gannon said Tune will be the backup and Dobbs will be the emergency quarterback.

"Those are all scenarios that could be in play," Gannon said.

Gannon said he "truly" doesn't know when he'll make a decision on who will start against the Browns. Arizona will leave for Cleveland on Friday.

"We'll see how the week goes," Gannon said. "I like to evaluate the week of practice as we go, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and we'll make that decision closer to game time."

The change in quarterback on Monday comes after Gannon said after Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens that Dobbs would start Sunday in Cleveland. Dobbs finished with 208 yards on 25-of-37 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Ravens but had just 61 passing yards until about the 9:20 mark of the fourth quarter.

Gannon said Monday that he started changing his mind late Sunday and early Monday after watching film of the game against the Ravens.

"Just watching the tape again, talking with the staff, feel like this gives us the best chance to win," Gannon said.

Dobbs has thrown for 1,569 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions in his eight starts.

Whether Murray has a chance of making his 2023 debut will depend on his progress this week, Gannon said, adding that Murray is "doing a good job" in practice thus far.

"He is making strides," Gannon said. "But just want to make sure he feels comfortable with everything that we're asking him to do."

Gannon said he wants Murray to be "100% comfortable with what he's doing."

Gannon said the timing of Murray's return to the field will be dictated more by the Cardinals than by who they're playing. Murray's 21-day window to practice after being designated to return from the physically unable to play list will close on Nov. 8, days before Arizona hosts the Atlanta Falcons.

Gannon said all three of the quarterbacks took the news of the shakeup "good."

"All three of them handled it," he said, "like pros."