Jimmy Garoppolo is sacked by the Lions three times on one drive, with Alex Anzalone getting home twice. (1:03)

Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Lions flexed their muscles in a 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The "Monday Night Football" contest was a one-sided affair as the Lions never trailed and outgained their opponent in yardage 486-157. Their defense forced three turnovers and sacked Jimmy Garoppolo five times. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs totaled 152 rushing yards and scored his first NFL touchdown in the best performance of his young career. Detroit's coach leads the top quotes from around the NFL in Week 8:

Lions coach Dan Campbell

Detroit bounced back from its 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 with a big performance in the team's first "Monday Night Football" game at Ford Field since 2018.

Campbell was especially pleased by his team's defensive efforts.

"You play defense like that, you can beat anybody."

Hopkins scored his first touchdown of the season courtesy of a 61-yard pass from rookie Will Levis, but that wasn't enough.

He went on to reel in two more touchdown passes, which matches his career total of three in a single game. When expressing how he felt after the performance, he referenced Geno Smith saying that he "didn't write back" to people that wrote him off.

"They wrote me off. I feel like Geno."

The New York Giants and Jets combined for more punts than points on Sunday, but Zach Wilson managed to lead his offense down the field when it mattered most.

With 24 seconds left, Wilson connected with Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard on consecutive 29-yard passes before spiking the ball to stop the clock. With one second remaining in regulation, Greg Zuerlein made a 35-yard field goal to send the game to overtime, which the Jets won on their offense's first possession.

Wilson was calm, cool and collected at the end of regulation.

"24 seconds? No problem."

play 1:48 Orlovsky, Foxworth get heated over Zach Wilson's play vs. Giants Dan Orlovsky and Domonique Foxworth go back and forth on Zach Wilson's performance vs. the Giants.

Hill and his Miami Dolphins teammates are set to square off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.

"Gonna be a fun game to see some old faces. ... Talk trash to my old QB."

The Steelers would have entered halftime against the Jacksonville Jaguars trailing by three points if an offside call on right guard Isaac Seumalo didn't negate a 55-yard field goal by Chris Boswell.

Instead, they trailed 9-3 and went on to lose 20-10. Johnson expressed his belief that poor officiating altered the Steelers' momentum.

play 0:31 Steelers' Diontae Johnson rips refs: 'They cost us the game!' Steelers WR Diontae Johnson calls out the referees after Pittsburgh's loss to Jacksonville in Week 8.

After a 15-play, 86-yard drive Pineiro came onto the field to attempt a 23-yard field goal with the Panthers' first win of the season and Bryce Young's first career victory on the line.

The Texans added to the pressure by intentionally jumping offside on two consecutive plays, but that didn't stop the veteran from making the game-winning kick.

Afterward, Pineiro sent pleasantries to the Texans for their trip home.

"They didn't want to lose that game, and they were trying their absolute best to get in my head. Hopefully they have a safe flight back to Houston."

A fan used an expletive in a message on social media, telling the third-year running back to "hold on to the football" after Gainwell fumbled in his final carry of the second quarter.

Gainwell finished with 26 yards on seven carries and caught all five of his targets for 30 yards in the Eagles' 38-31 victory over the Washington Commanders, but he made headlines for his actions during halftime rather than his on-field contributions.

"Lil boy don't text me."