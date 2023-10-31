Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Bears have granted cornerback Jaylon Johnson permission to seek a trade ahead of Tuesday's deadline, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Johnson recently requested to be traded after not coming close to reaching a new deal with the Bears last week, the source told Fowler.

Johnson now is among the most talented players available. Veteran defensive backs Kevin Byard and J.C. Jackson already have been traded this season ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The San Francisco 49ers are among the teams reportedly linked to Johnson, who is set to become a free agent after this season.

If the last-place Bears (2-6) are unable to trade Johnson, they could use their franchise tag next year on him.

Johnson indicated last week during an interview with Chicago radio station 670 The Score that contract negotiations with the Bears were "starting to ramp up" but also acknowledged that "many different things that can happen" when asked about the possibility of a trade.

Johnson, 24, has 18 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in six games this season, his fourth with the Bears. The 2020 second-round draft pick has appeared in 45 career games with Chicago, recording 143 tackles and three interceptions.