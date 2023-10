Open Extended Reactions

The Commanders and Bears have agreed to a trade that is expected to send defensive end Montez Sweat to Chicago for a 2024 second-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sweat is in the last year of his contract and the Commanders are opting for a draft pick now rather than a compensatory selection they might receive if Sweat signed elsewhere as a free agent next year.

Sweat has 6.5 sacks this season and 35.5 in his career.

The Bears have an NFL-low 10 sacks this season.