EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings acquired quarterback Joshua Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals hours before the NFL's trade deadline Tuesday afternoon, giving them a measure of depth as they navigate the remainder of the season without starter Kirk Cousins.

Pending Dobbs passing a physical, the Vikings will acquire him and a conditional seven-round pick in the 2024 draft for a 2024 sixth-round pick. The conditional pick can become a sixth-round selection based on Dobbs' playing time, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cousins' torn right Achilles tendon had left the Vikings with rookie Jaren Hall as the only healthy quarterback on their 53-man roster. Backup Nick Mullens will be on injured reserve for at least one more week because of a back injury, while veteran Sean Mannion has been on their practice squad since Oct. 11.

Hall remains the likely starter for the Vikings' game Sunday at the Atlanta Falcons. It was not yet clear whether Dobbs, who started all eight of the Cardinals' games this season, will be in uniform.

With Kyler Murray sidelined after tearing his ACL last season, Dobbs has started the Cardinals' first eight games and has thrown for 1,569 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. The Cardinals are 1-7 this season.

Cousins suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in the Vikings' victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Hall replaced Cousins on Sunday at Lambeau Field, completing 3 of 4 passes for 23 yards and losing a fumble on a sack.

The Vikings have won their past three games to improve to 4-4. Cousins, who has been selected to two straight Pro Bowls, was enjoying another strong season. He is tied for the NFL lead with 18 touchdown passes and has thrown for 2,331 yards and been intercepted just five times.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon had announced Monday that Dobbs would not be starting Sunday's game at the Cleveland Browns. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Arizona is planning to start rookie Clayton Tune.

Gannon, however, said Monday that there's a chance Murray could start as he continues to ramp up his return from ACL surgery. Gannon said the timing of Murray's return to the field will be dictated more by the Cardinals than by whom they're playing. Murray's 21-day window to practice after being designated to return from the physically unable to play list will close Nov. 8, days before Arizona hosts the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.