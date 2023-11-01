Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have a new starting quarterback -- for this week at least. In goes Taylor Heinicke. Out goes Desmond Ridder.

But for now, it'll be Heinicke lining up as the starter against the Minnesota Vikings. That offers some symmetry. Heinicke broke into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion in 2015 by spending two years -- but not playing a snap -- in Minnesota.

Now he'll be starting for the Falcons, who are tied with the New Orleans Saints for the NFC South lead at 4-4, in a game which could end up critical to Atlanta's postseason hopes.

So why now? How did we get here? And how permanent might this change be? Let's explain it all.

Why did the Falcons bench Ridder?

Atlanta has been adamant this is a health issue, rather than Ridder's performance. The quarterback was evaluated for a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. He was cleared to start the second half but coach Arthur Smith said Heinicke started in his place out of an abundance of caution.

Smith also floated that perhaps Ridder's health could have affected his performance.

"Obviously going to listen to the medical experts first, and then we've got to evaluate, you know, short-term, what's the best thing for Des," Smith said. "What's the best thing for this team to go win one game against Minnesota."

Ridder has had issues with turnovers the past three weeks with four lost fumbles (three in the red zone) and three interceptions. Critical errors have overshadowed the progress Ridder appeared to make in other areas, including some of his reads and his speed getting the ball out. In three of his last four games, according to ESPN Stats & Information, Ridder was getting the ball out in an average of 2.54 seconds or better. In his first three games this season, his quickest average time before pass was 2.64 seconds.

On Wednesday, Smith said "a lot of variables" went into the decision to start Heinicke.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder completed 65.4% of his passes through eight games in 2023, with six touchdowns and six interceptions. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Why are they turning to Heinicke?

He's been the backup to Ridder, and a capable one at that. Heinicke came into the game in relief of Ridder on Sunday and completed 12 of 21 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. That is exactly what to expect from Heinicke, who is a career 63.7% passer and has shown he can come in for this type of role.

After Sunday's loss, receiver Scott Miller said they were able to get into a rhythm and get first downs, while making clear he believes in both quarterbacks.

"Taylor came in, he was doing his thing," Miller told ESPN on Sunday. "He was balling, so we just kind of took his energy and took it from there."

Heinicke made clear after Sunday's game he still believes this is Ridder's team, but he's a veteran of this particular scenario. He started almost all of the 2021 season in place of the injured Ryan Fitzpatrick and then last year replaced Carson Wentz in Washington.

"This isn't foreign territory to me," Heinicke said. "I've lived this the last two years. They brought me here to back up Des and help in any way. And if he goes down for any reason, to go in there and do that."

So whether it's for one week or something more permanent, it's going to be Heinicke's show on Sunday. What happens from there might depend on how he does.

"Taylor stepped in and he did a really good job of just keeping the momentum up," running back Bijan Robinson said. "He's a veteran, so he's been in situations like that before, that he was comfortable in and he made it really easy for himself and this offense to adjust with him.

"We practiced with him for so long now. He did a really good job of keeping ourselves on track and putting the ball where it needs to be and getting it out quick. And he just brings that veteran element. He did a good job [Sunday]."

Robinson was quick to say the team is comfortable with both Heinicke and Ridder.

How does Heinicke change the Falcons' offense?

In one week, probably not much. Smith will adjust, but don't expect massive changes.

What stood out from how Heinicke played Sunday is that it appeared he was in a fast rhythm and getting the ball out fast and to a specific spot. Atlanta might lean in more on that.

"You want to play to a player's strengths," Smith said. "They both have their strengths in certain ways, but we were able to consistently stay on track a little bit better. A lot of the plays that we hit, they weren't just dropbacks or quick games.

"There were some good play-action shots, too. So it wasn't like this wholesale change."

If Heinicke ends up starting for more than one or two weeks, Smith and his staff can use the bye week to implement more of what might work best for Heinicke into the overall game plan.

But for Sunday, a lot will look similar to what Atlanta has done the first half of the season. The Falcons put up over 400 yards of offense for three straight games prior to the loss to the Titans with Ridder at quarterback.

What does this mean for the Falcons' playoff hopes?

Sunday will tell a lot. The Falcons are tied with the Saints for first place in the NFC South and have won the two division games they've played (at Tampa Bay and home against Carolina). Atlanta still has to play the Saints twice.

Minnesota is also playing without its starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins, and should be a beatable team after losing Cousins for the season. Atlanta is a five-point favorite.

With the muddle that is the NFC South, Atlanta should be in it for a while regardless of quarterback. If Heinicke plays well and wins a game (or two, if he were to start against the Arizona Cardinals), then the Falcons would probably have to consider rolling with the hot quarterback.

Ridder kept Atlanta in contention and was showing progress, so for now, everything feels week to week.