Aaron Rodgers isn't just an Achilles patient -- he's an unofficial counselor now, too.

Rodgers, the poster boy for accelerated recovery, said he spoke Monday to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and offered advice on how to attack the rehab process for his torn Achilles tendon.

"I have a lot of respect for him and just got to talk to him -- hopefully, encourage him a little bit," Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly spot on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"It sucks. It definitely sucks. He was playing really, really well. ... So I'm disappointed for him with that injury, but passed on all the information I could and let him know what's been working for me."

Rodgers, seven weeks removed from surgery, said he's ahead of schedule and reiterated his goal to play again this season for the New York Jets (4-3), who have won three straight games to remain in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt.

Rodgers is rehabbing at a facility in the Los Angeles area that he called an "Achilles factory." Also rehabbing there, Rodgers said, are teammate Alijah Vera-Tucker, Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White and Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins.

"Because my rehab's been great, because I feel so good, obviously people have been interested in what I'm doing, and I've just been passing along what's been working for me," said Rodgers, adding that an Achilles tear no longer is "a death sentence" because of advancements in medicine.

On Sept. 13, Los Angeles-based surgeon Neal ElAttrache repaired Rodgers' ruptured Achilles by using a "speed bridge" technique, which has become more common in recent years. Experts say this method promotes quicker healing. For rehab, Rodgers is using blood flow restriction, which allows him to build muscle with low-load exercise.

Rodgers said his approach is "not for everybody," saying he preferred the path that would allow him to get back on the field as soon as possible. He said Cousins, who was injured Sunday and placed on injured reserve Tuesday, might opt for a different route because he can afford to take more time in getting ready for 2024 now that a return this season is out of the question.

Rodgers has progressed to the point that he can take an abbreviated dropback and throw the football, which he displayed in the pregame warmups Sunday. He's still not jogging, but he said that he's walking normally and that he started walking without crutches about two weeks ago.

Rodgers still hasn't provided a specific timetable on when he expects to be ready. Jets coach Robert Saleh said they will "keep the door open" for Rodgers, who was injured on the fourth play of the season. Zach Wilson has played every snap since then, helping the Jets to upset wins over the Bills and Philadelphia Eagles and sparking a late rally Sunday against the New York Giants.

"There's still a lot that has to happen," Rodgers said of his comeback. "Every week seems to be there's a progression. Sometimes, when you're in it, it doesn't feel like anything's happening and you're stagnant to some sort of plateau. But then you look back and think, 'I was walking on crutches about a month ago.'

"Now I'm able to take some dropbacks, put legitimate weight onto it, transfer my weight, get onto my front foot, do really high-percentage, body-weight walking and calf raises, which is progressive. So it's really good. There's still a long way to go, and a lot of things have to happen. We obviously have to be still alive, but God, I love the vibe on the team."

Before he can play, Rodgers said he must regain enough mobility to play from under center, move in the pocket and execute the various movements required of the quarterback. Short of that, "Why the hell would I come back?" he asked.

"Otherwise, I'm not doing ourselves, our team, myself, my career any favors," he said. "So I need to be able to move, and so a lot needs to happen before that."