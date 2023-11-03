How to watch Chargers vs. Jets on 'Monday Night Football'

Liz Loza believes it's fine to stash Quentin Johnston, but she doesn't like his fantasy prospects vs the Jets. (0:33)

Why Liz Loza wouldn't start Quentin Johnston in Week 9 (0:33)

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this week with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

The Week 9 matchup features QB Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) visiting Zach Wilson and the New York Jets (4-3). For more on all Week 9 matchups, check out our weekly game guide.

How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?

ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 ET live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The game kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN. ManningCast, with Peyton and Eli Manning, is back on ESPN2 this week.

2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule

Week 10

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 11

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

Week 12

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)