The Las Vegas Raiders have fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, the team announced late Tuesday night.

"After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave," owner Mark Davis said in a statement. "I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best."

The Raiders plan to name linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as their interim head coach, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Davis did not offer further comment when contacted by ESPN.

The moves come one day after the Raiders lost 26-14 to the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football," dropping the team to 3-5 this season.

McDaniels was in his second season leading the Raiders after signing a six-year contract in January 2022. He has over four full years left on the deal that Las Vegas is obligated to pay.

McDaniels concludes his Raiders tenure with a 9-16 record and no playoff appearances.