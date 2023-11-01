Open Extended Reactions

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland has cleared the concussion protocol after missing last week's win over the New England Patriots, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.

Holland took a helmet-to-helmet hit in the Dolphins' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 but was able to return to the game after a sideline evaluation. He self-reported symptoms the next day, however, and was placed into the protocol.

Fellow safety Brandon Jones did not travel with the team to Germany and remains in Miami progressing through the concussion protocol.

Left tackle Terron Armstead will return to practice Wednesday, McDaniel said, and his 21-day activation window has been opened.

Armstead was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in the Dolphins' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 1. After missing the past four games, Armstead is eligible to return this week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but McDaniel did not commit to him playing in Sunday's game.

"You feel the breeze, the window's open, so he'll be out there," McDaniel said. "It'll be fun, and we'll see how he responds to that effort and we'll assess that the next day and do the same the following day."

Armstead signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Dolphins in the 2022 offseason and was named to the Pro Bowl after his first season in Miami. But he has missed eight of 25 possible games over the past year and a half, including six this season.

Dolphins right guard Rob Hunt is considered day-to-day with a hamstring injury, McDaniel said. Hunt left Sunday's win over the Patriots in the first half and did not return. McDaniel has not suggested it will be a multiple-week injury but said he doesn't expect him to practice Wednesday.

Miami is optimistic about center Connor Williams' status after missing the past three games with a groin injury.

Williams aggravated the injury during the Dolphins' win over the New York Giants in Week 5 but was active last week against New England, although he did not play. McDaniel said Williams could have played in an emergency, but the team is focused on preserving his health by not rushing him back.

"We have a good trusting relationship," McDaniel said. "So holding him back, I think, in the moment, wasn't necessarily his cup of tea, but in hindsight he appreciates it."

The Dolphins and Chiefs are tied at 6-2 atop the AFC standings and will play Sunday in the NFL's first game hosted in Frankfurt, Germany.