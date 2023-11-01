Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears running backs coach David Walker was fired Tuesday over his behavior in the workplace, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Bears' human resources department was involved in the decision, which the team has not yet announced.

A source told ESPN that Walker had previously been reprimanded by Bears HR for his workplace behavior, and a second such instance led to his firing.

Walker, 53, is the second Bears assistant coach to leave the staff this season. Former defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned on Sept. 20, citing the need to "take care of my health and family."

The Bears' HR department also was involved in the decision that led to Williams' resignation, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, but that instance is not related to Walker's firing.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus is scheduled to speak with reporters Wednesday morning.

Walker's firing was first reported Wednesday by The Athletic.