NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis checked into the team facility at St. Thomas Ascension Sports Park every Monday on his off day for the first six weeks of the season.

The goal for the No. 33 pick of the 2023 draft? To get throws in with receivers and prepare for when he got called to action. He didn't know when that moment would be, but Colton Dowell, a 2023 seventh-round pick who was one of the receivers working with Levis, called the experience a "QB training program."

The coaching staff found different ways to gradually bring Levis along while splitting scout team reps with Malik Willis and watching starter Ryan Tannehill execute the offense. The program was a part of Levis' prep work for when, or if, his number was ever called. That moment came in Week 8 in a win over the Atlanta Falcons, and the bright lights will be on Levis when the Titans (3-4) go on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-4) Thursday night (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video).

The Titans traded up eight spots in the draft in April to select Levis with the second pick of the second round out of Kentucky. Levis and Willis competed during the initial part of training camp for the backup role until Levis suffered a left thigh injury during joint practices, which sidelined him for the final two preseason games and made it difficult to surpass Willis on the depth chart.

With Tannehill out with a right high ankle sprain, the coaching staff was forced to ramp up Levis' development. They had two weeks because of the bye in Week 7, after Tannehill suffered the injury in their Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London. Willis came into the game when Tannehill went down in the fourth quarter and played the final two drives. He completed four of five passes for 74 yards but struggled to find receivers and was sacked four times - all on the last drive.

Tennessee then turned to Levis, who was ready to take advantage of the opportunity. He completed 19 of 29 pass attempts for 238 yards and four touchdowns, and the 28-23 win marked the most points that the Titans had scored since the final game of the 2021 season - which is also the last time a Titans quarterback threw four touchdowns in one game.

Levis became the third quarterback to throw for four touchdowns in their debut, joining Fran Tarketon (Minnesota Vikings, 1961) and Marcus Mariota (Titans, 2015).

The bye proved beneficial for Levis' preparation as a starter after not seeing any live action since the first preseason game on Aug. 12. Coach Mike Vrabel said that if Tannehill was unable to go, Levis and Willis would split time at quarterback. Both stayed at the facility during the bye and threw passes to wide receiver Treylon Burks, who was gearing up to return to the lineup after missing the previous three games with a left knee injury.

"Our bye week might have looked a little different from other teams," Levis said. "We stayed and got a lot of work in. That was big for us to get those reps with guys that we haven't had too many with. It was confidence building for sure."

On the first drive, Levis gained a first down via quarterback sneak on the third play of the game, but Vrabel's plan to play both quarterbacks in place of Tannehill changed on the next play when a high snap from center Aaron Brewer went through Willis' hands and was recovered by the Falcons on Tennessee's 28-yard line.

The Titans turned to Levis for most of the remaining snaps.

VRABEL NAMED TANNEHILL the starter before rookie minicamp and designated Willis as the backup. But Vrabel left the door open for Willis and Levis to compete for the job.

Willis, who the Titans also traded up for in the 2022 draft before taking him in the third round, had won the backup job last season but struggled when pressed into duty. He went 1-2 in three starts and was replaced by veteran Joshua Dobbs, whom Tennessee signed 12 days before naming him starter.

Willis was named the backup this season, but that didn't deter Levis, and the coaching staff explored different ways to bring their young quarterbacks along while still focusing on each week's opponent.

Tennessee Titans rookie Will Levis became the third quarterback to throw for four touchdowns in his NFL debut. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

"We try to get these guys live, full-speed throws," Vrabel said. "I'm trying to find a way to develop young quarterbacks. We get them live throws on Mondays with guys that don't play in the game or practice squad guys."

Levis and Willis would stay after practice and get in reps with the practice squad receivers and other pass catchers who typically don't play on game day.

Vrabel pointed out how the group would go through the game plan for the week, call the plays in the huddle and line up in the various formations as they go up and down the field.

"It's just trying to find different ways to make sure they're ready, improving, and developing because we only have so many guys to run full-speed reps with," Vrabel said.

Those sessions were vital in helping Levis learn the offense. He said there was "comfortability with the playbook" and different concepts run by the Titans.

"I feel really comfortable about the things we put in during camp," Levis said, "and we've added some new things too."

WHILE SPLITTING REPS with the scout team during the week, Vrabel insisted the quarterbacks don't just read the calls off of a card to get the defense ready. Levis was told to operate the offense like his own rather than where the scouting report dictated.

"I don't care where the defense wants you to throw the ball," Vrabel told Levis. "Just throw it to the guy that's open, take control of the huddle, make sure you're practicing all the things you would want to practice while you're running our offense."

The Titans' defense wasn't surprised by Levis' success because that's what it has seen him do consistently in practice.

"He's not afraid to let it loose," Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting said.

The coaching staff reviewed the scout team reps every Saturday morning and evaluated Levis.

Titans quarterbacks coach Charles London said he's noticed Levis develop a complete understanding of what the offense is trying to do. He also pointed to how Levis' playcalls and processing have gotten faster despite the lack of reps.

"He didn't get all of the reps the starter did," London said. "But he and Malik were taking scout team reps and gave a great look for our defense. But they also have to know our plays like the back of their hand. I like where his learning curve is going."

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly was confident enough to not scale down the game plan against the Falcons despite it being Levis' first start.

"It's just a testament to him and coming in and studying and taking advantage of being able to sit back a little bit and really learn to make sure he had a full grasp of the offense," Kelly said.

A subtle detail that helped receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who's three touchdown receptions on the season all came Sunday, get open on one of the scores was when Levis used a pump fake to make safety Richie Grant bite on a double move by Hopkins, allowing him to get free in the secondary.

"Will practices those movements that you guys see," Hopkins said. "He approaches every practice rep like a game rep. He demands the same from us."

Having played in the SEC, Levis has heard some loud stadiums, but being in front of the rowdy Steelers fans is something he can't wait to experience.

"Playing or not, I've had this game circled on the schedule just because of how great the environment will be," Levis said Tuesday. "We're ready to handle it. I'm just looking forward to going and taking it all in and doing my thing."