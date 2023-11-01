Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting a captain and crucial piece of their defensive line back just in time for a tough matchup against running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.

The team activated defensive tackle Cameron Heyward to the 53-man roster from the injured reserve list on Wednesday. He was not given an injury designation for Thursday night -- meaning he will be active and play against the Titans.

Heyward has been out since sustaining a groin injury early in the Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The 34-year-old had surgery days after the September injury and was expected to return in about eight weeks. His return comes about seven weeks after the surgery.

"I trust what they're doing, and I know my body, and I know I'm up there in age, but I feel like I progressed pretty well," Heyward said last week.

The Steelers opened Heyward's 21-day practice window on Oct. 26.

"I'm not rushing the process," Heyward said after his first practice. "The healing, it's taking effect, but I got to get reps under my belt. I've got to get more comfortable in what I'm doing. Trust myself, trust my body."

Without Heyward, the Steelers run defense has been inconsistent. Though the group held Jaguars running back Travis Etienne to just 3.3 yards per carry, the Steelers are still giving up an average of 4.6 yards per carry, which ranks in the bottom-10 of the league.

The Titans, meanwhile, average 4.5 yards per carry, though they only have 811 rushing yards. Henry, though, is fifth in the NFL with 526 rushing yards.

"He's a difference-maker," teammate T.J. Watt said of Heyward. "He really is. He's been doing it for a long time. A guy that's played in this matchup more than a few times himself, and anytime you can plug in a player like him, it's going to make a difference, no matter what."

Heyward's injury occurred when he tried to sack quarterback Brock Purdy in the first half of the Week 1 loss. He knew the injury was serious and tried to play through the pain, but he realized pretty quickly that wouldn't be possible.

"I fell on my legs kind of weird, and it split," Heyward said. "I didn't know what happened at first, but I couldn't move like I wanted to. I ripped the adductor, and I was already doing with the core muscle injury. Both played a part, and it just happens in the game you play. I'm not running away from it."