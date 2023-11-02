Open Extended Reactions

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings has signed a two-year extension with the Chicago Bears, the team announced Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Billings' deal is worth $8.5 million with $6 million guaranteed.

Billings told the team's website that he wanted to stay in Chicago because "they appreciate me and two, because I see a future here -- not only for myself but also for the team."

Billings, 28, has started all eight games for the Bears, registering 14 tackles (three for loss) after signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract as a free agent.

"We're extremely excited to be able to keep Andrew in Chicago," general manager Ryan Poles said. "The professionalism, dependability and toughness he brings to our defense exhibit the type of player we want in our organization."

The six-year veteran also has played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders in his career and has 134 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 75 games (59 starts).

