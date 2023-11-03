Open Extended Reactions

Week 9 is here in the NFL, which means the fashionable arrivals are bound to level up a notch. The Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers "Thursday Night Football" matchup rolled out the red carpet for the weekend that marks the halfway point of the season.

The NFL's first game of November brings cooler temperatures that allow players to style up their outfits while keeping comfort in mind.

Steelers LB Kwon Alexander led the way for Thursday night arrivals with a purple-blue fusion fur coat styled with camo pants and black Nike Air Force Ones with a teal swoosh.

Tennessee rookie QB Will Levis, who threw for four touchdowns and 238 passing yards in his Week 8 debut, arrived appropriately for the second start of his NFL career.

.@will_levis has arrived for career start #2. How many TDs will he throw tonight?#TENvsPIT - 8pm ET on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/yUNhniVA6u — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2023

Here's how more stars showed up ahead of the Week 9 action: