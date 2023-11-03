Liz Loza breaks down what she is expecting from Kenneth Walker III vs. the Ravens. (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Struggling Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he's focusing more on the pursuit of another Super Bowl ring than his lack of receptions.

In Sunday's 31-24 win in Arizona, Beckham was held without a catch for just the second time in his eight-year career. He is currently tied for fifth in Baltimore with 14 catches for 162 yards and no touchdowns.

On Thursday, Beckham pointed out three times how the Ravens are off to a 6-2 start, which puts them tied atop the AFC.

"I didn't come here with the expectation that I'd be going for 2,000 yards," Beckham said. "We're trying to win a Super Bowl, so it is what it is, at this point. Just walking the fine line of being grateful for being back on the field but definitely not being content with how I am in terms of what's going on."

Beckham, 30, signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Ravens in April. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver didn't play all of last season because he was recovering from a second ACL surgery in his left knee.

It's been a rough start to the season, from injuries (shoulder and ankle) to disappointing production. Beckham's averaging a career-low 27 receiving yards per game, which is far below his 76.7-yard average from 2014 to 2021.

Beckham showed his frustration on Sunday, when he angrily threw his helmet to the ground on the sideline after drawing a second pass interference penalty.

"It's like surfing," Beckham said. "Some waves, you crash. Some waves, you ride all the way in. You just got to get back up on the board, and continue to do that. Stay resilient."

Beckham hasn't scored a touchdown since Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 14, 2022, when he won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has openly talked about trying to get Beckham a touchdown. Beckham has been thrown to five times in the red zone, and only tight end Mark Andrews (10) and Zay Flowers (nine) have more.

"He's going to get on the scoreboard," Jackson said. "I believe it's happening fast. It's going to come. It's going to happen."

In Sunday's 31-24 win in Arizona, Odell Beckham Jr. was held without a catch for just the second time in his eight-year career, but neither he nor the Ravens are panicking and are confident he'll soon find his rhythm. Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Beckham had a solid training camp, even making a couple of his signature one-handed grabs. It hasn't carried over to the regular season, at least not in terms of catches.

Coaches and teammates point to Beckham making an impact through the handful of penalty flags that he's drawn this season. On Sunday, Beckham drew one holding and two pass interference penalties.

"Odell is super talented, very determined, really has a high standard for himself [and] really works hard," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I really think that's indicative of his reputation. It's like, they know who he is. They know he's No. 3, and they do not want to give up a completion to him. He's being covered that way."

Harbaugh added, "I just think it's going to pop. He's going to start getting some big catches for us."

The only other time Beckham failed to record a catch was October 2020, when he first injured his ACL in his left knee. This season, Beckham was been given plenty of opportunities. He ranks third on the Ravens in targets (26) but is 82nd in the NFL in yards gained per route (1.32).

"It's just about finding ways to win at this point," Beckham said. "Honestly, trying to get rings on your finger. That's a lot of fun, I can tell you that much. So that's the goal."