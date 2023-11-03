Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons will be without their top receiver Sunday as the franchise has ruled out Drake London with a groin injury.

London, the team's first-round pick in 2022, is Atlanta's leader in targets (57), receptions (37), yards (438) and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with Bijan Robinson.

The 6-foot-4, 213-pound receiver has been targeted at least six times in his past seven games and has at least five catches and over 50 yards receiving in each of his past four games.

The Falcons will be without London in the same week where they are switching quarterbacks from Desmond Ridder to Taylor Heinicke, who threw the 21-yard completion where London injured his groin.

After Sunday's loss to Tennessee, London told ESPN "I'm fine," but then he didn't practice all week. On Monday, Falcons coach Arthur Smith didn't have a timeline for London's return but did say the injury "wasn't as bad as we thought."

With London out, Atlanta will have multiple ways it could turn. It could look to Mack Hollins (14 catches, 211 yards), KhaDarel Hodge (eight catches, 139 yards) and recently acquired Van Jefferson (four catches, 29 yards) at receiver or potentially move tight end Kyle Pitts (28 catches, 333 yards, one touchdown) to some of London's routes.

Atlanta also ruled out safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and fullback Keith Smith (concussion protocol).