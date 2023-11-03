Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- As the Arizona Cardinals inch closer to naming a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, coach Jonathan Gannon says Kyler Murray will have a "big part" in the team's decision for when he should return from his ACL tear but that the quarterback is "still working toward" playing again.

"He's told me he is ready -- and I'm not even going to tell you when he told me he is ready -- but he knows he needs to do certain things and keep stacking good days and keep getting reps and playing the position to be ready to play," Gannon said Friday.

On Monday, Gannon said either Murray or Clayton Tune would start against the Browns, with a source telling ESPN's Adam Schefter that the rookie quarterback would get his first NFL start in Cleveland. The Cardinals traded Joshua Dobbs -- their starter for the first eight weeks of the season -- to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday and signed Jeff Driskel to the practice squad Wednesday.

Gannon has said for months that the Cardinals will make an organizational decision on Murray's return. On Friday, he clarified that includes general manager Monti Ossenfort and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing along with Gannon and Murray. They also will keep owner Michael Bidwill in the loop, Gannon said.

"We've got to make sure we're doing the best thing for the team and the best thing for Kyler," Gannon said.

Gannon said he will decide whether Murray will be activated to the 53-man roster, making it likely he starts Sunday, or to start Tune either on the flight to Cleveland on Friday night or Saturday morning. Murray would have to be activated by Saturday.

All three Cardinals quarterbacks had a good week of practice, Gannon said. But the coach wants to see how Murray and Tune look in Friday's practice before making a decision, he said, while noting nothing will immediately change his mind.

"I just want to see how we operate out there and how we do today," Gannon said. "With the full week of practice, I like to use the full week of practice to make decisions on who's going to play. So that's how we've been doing it."