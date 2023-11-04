Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Chargers have ruled out wide receiver Joshua Palmer for Monday's game against the New York Jets due to a knee injury.

Since wide receiver Mike Williams tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, the Chargers have leaned heavily on Palmer as the second option behind Keenan Allen. Palmer has 294 yards on 15 receptions since Week 3, including five catches for 133 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.

With Palmer out, the Chargers will rely on rookie first-round pick Quentin Johnston, who hasn't had a significant impact yet this season. Last week, Johnston had career highs in receptions (5) and yards (50).

"I think it's a big opportunity for the whole group," coach Brandon Staley said. "When I look at the guys that we're going to have step up, it's not going to just be the receiver position; it's going to have to be the tight ends and the backs too. Again, I think Quentin, every time he goes out there, he's improving. As long as he can continue that progress, then good things are going to happen. We feel confident in that group."

The Chargers may also get help at the position from wide receiver Jalen Guyton. Guyton tore his ACL in Week 3 last season and remains on the physically unable to perform list, but the Chargers activated his 21-day practice window to return last month.

Guyton is listed as questionable on Saturday's injury report, but he told ESPN on Tuesday that he expects to play, noting that this week of practice would be the first that he was involved in the game plan.

"We're going to take the next 48 hours to determine that," Staley said of Guyton and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia, who was also listed as questionable and is on the PUP list. "They had a full week of practice. Just going to talk about it as a coaching staff and figure it out between now and when we leave."