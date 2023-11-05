Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is unlikely to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers as he deals with a thumb injury, but the team is giving him all the time it can before it has to make any final decisions about his availability, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Stafford suffered a ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his right thumb in last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He's officially listed as questionable.

In the middle of this past week, one source said it "would have been unthinkable" for Stafford to play Sunday, but the veteran quarterback has made progress. Stafford wants to play, but the team recognizes it's going to be highly challenging, a source said.

The Rams head into their bye week after Sunday's game, meaning Stafford could have two weeks to recover if he doesn't play. Los Angeles would next play on Nov. 19 at Seattle.

If Stafford is ruled out, Brett Rypien would replace him as the starter with Dresser Winn as the backup.