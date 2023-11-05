Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS --- Cole Kmet's strong season continued on the Chicago Bears' opening drive of Week 9 with what may go down as the best catch of his career.

After winning the coin toss and electing to receive Sunday, the Bears offense averaged 8.3 yards per play as they marched down the field inside Caesars Superdome. In his third straight start, rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent found his tight end for an 18-yard touchdown off a bootleg play.

Bagent took advantage of the matchup with Kmet, who is 6-foot-6, being blanketed in coverage by 5-9 safety Tyrann Mathieu. Kmet reached over Mathieu to haul in the touchdown pass -- his fourth TD catch this year -- and give the Bears a 7-0 lead after the extra point.

Kmet had 0.8 yards of separation on the play, which is his career-tightest window on a touchdown catch of his career -- with the other coming back in Week 6 of his rookie year in 2020 against the Carolina Panthers.