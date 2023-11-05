Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed wide receiver Joshua Palmer on injured reserve.

Palmer will miss at least the next four games with a knee injury.

Since wide receiver Mike Williams tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, the Chargers have leaned heavily on Palmer as the second option behind Keenan Allen. Palmer has 294 yards on 15 receptions since Week 3, including five catches for 133 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.

The Chargers will get additional receiver help as the team has activated Jalen Guyton ahead of Monday night's game against the New York Jets.

Guyton tore his ACL in Week 3 last season and had been on the physically unable to perform list. The Chargers activated his 21-day practice window to return last month.

Information from ESPN's Kris Rhim was used in this report.