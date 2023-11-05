Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall suffered a concussion in the first quarter of his first NFL start Sunday and will not return to the game, the team announced.

Hall suffered the injury at the end of the team's second possession after a 3-yard scramble on third down. He was hit hard by Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah and linebacker Kaden Elliss and the back of his helmet hit the turf hard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Players and officials immediately began signaling for medical personnel, although Hall eventually walked off the field under his own power.

Vikings place-kicker Greg Joseph converted a 19-yard field goal to tie the game.

Hall, who completed five of six passes for 78 yards in his brief stint. He was replaced by Josh Dobbs, whom the Vikings acquired last week from the Arizona Cardinals following a season-ending Achilles injury to starter Kirk Cousins. Dobbs was sacked for a safety on his third play in the game.

The Vikings began the season with veteran Nick Mullens as Cousins' primary backup, but Mullens has been on injured reserve since Oct. 11 because of a back injury. Dobbs was the only other quarterback on the active roster Sunday. Sean Mannion is on the practice squad.