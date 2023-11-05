        <
        >

          Ravens' Gus Edwards ties team record with second TD vs. Seahawks

          • Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff WriterNov 5, 2023, 02:27 PM ET
            Close
              Jamison Hensley is a reporter covering the Baltimore Ravens for ESPN. Jamison joined ESPN in 2011, covering the AFC North before focusing exclusively on the Ravens beginning in 2013. Jamison won the National Sports Media Association Maryland Sportswriter of the Year award in 2018, and he authored a book titled: Flying High: Stories of the Baltimore Ravens. He was the Ravens beat writer for the Baltimore Sun from 2000-2011.
            Follow on X

          BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards is reaching the end zone at a franchise-record pace.

          Edwards powered his way to a 3-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to stake the Ravens to a 14-0 lead over the Seattle Seahawks. With six touchdowns in his past three games, Edwards tied the mark for most TDs in a three-game span in Ravens history. The others to do so are Marcus Robinson (2003) and Willis McGahee (2009).

          This was Edwards' second touchdown of the game -- he scored on a 4-yard run earlier in the second quarter --- and his sixth in a span of his past 33 carries. Edwards also set a personal single-season high with his seventh touchdown of 2023.

          The Ravens turned to Edwards after starting running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1.

          Undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell broke free in the third quarter for a 40-yard touchdown. The Ravens gained 200 rushing yards for the 27th time since Lamar Jackson joined the team in 2018.