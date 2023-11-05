        <
        >

          Bucs CB Jamel Dean suffers concussion against Texans

          • Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff WriterNov 5, 2023, 02:16 PM ET
            Close
              Jenna Laine covers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for ESPN. She started covering the Bucs for ESPN in 2016, but she has covered the team since 2009. Follow Jenna on Twitter: @JennaLaineESPN.
            Follow on X

          HOUSTON -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting cornerback Jamel Dean suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's game at the Houston Texans and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest, the team announced.

          Dean was covering Texans wide receiver Nico Collins on a slant route when he dove to tackle Collins and missed his feet; Dean's upper body hit the turf hard while Collins ran into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown.

          Dean was helped off the field by the training staff before being ruled out.

          Galveston native Zyon McCollum, a fifth-round draft pick out of Sam Houston State in 2022, has three starts this season stepping in for Dean (Week 4) and the Bucs' other starting cornerback, Carlton Davis (Weeks 2-3). Davis was recovering from a foot injury and Dean a neck/shoulder injury during those games.