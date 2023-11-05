Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- After the Week 8 loss to the Carolina Panthers, C.J. Stroud said the Houston Texans' offense needed more explosive plays.

The quarterback come through Sunday by delivering on an explosive connection with wide receiver Noah Brown for a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With 12:32 remaining in the third quarter, the Texans trailed the Buccaneers 20-10 and started their drive from the 25-yard line. Stroud ran play-action and waited for Brown to run a crossing route.

Once Brown got into Stroud's line of sight, Stroud fired the pass and hit him in stride down the sideline for the score.

Brown didn't get to the end zone without help, though. Wide receiver Tank Dell blocked cornerback Zyon McCollum on the sideline, which made it a foot race between Brown and cornerback Carlton Davis III.

The 75-yard play is the second longest pass completion by a rookie in Texans history (David Carr -- 81 yards).