          Sam Howell hits Jahan Dotson for 33-yard Commanders TD

          • John Keim, ESPN Staff WriterNov 5, 2023, 03:14 PM ET
          FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell made sure his first trip deep into New England Patriots territory in the second half ended better than his last one of the first half.

          On second-and-10 from the New England 33-yard line, Howell lofted a deep ball down the middle for receiver Jahan Dotson, locked in one-on-one coverage. Dotson made an over-the-shoulder catch to help Washington tie the Patriots 17-17.

          Dotson had dropped one pass earlier in the game and the two had nearly connected on two other deep balls. But, on this one, against a Patriots' blitz, Howell's protection gave him time to make the throw and Dotson beat defensive back Myles Bryant down the middle -- where there was no safety help.

          It was Dotson's third touchdown catch of the season.

          On Washington's final possession of the first half, Howell, rolling to his right, threw into a crowd of Patriots defenders in the end zone and was picked off.