Week 9 of the NFL 2023 season included multiple last-second finishes from around the league.

Down four points with 46 seconds remaining, the Houston Texans downed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 39-37 after C.J. Stroud found Tank Dell for a 15-yard touchdown with six seconds left in regulation. In his first start with the Minnesota Vikings, Joshua Dobbs found Brandon Powell for the game-winning touchdown with 30 seconds left.

Blowouts were popular across the NFL, too, prompting creative trolls on social media. Here are the top social media jabs in Week 9.

Houston Texans 39, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37

Stroud wrote another chapter in his historic rookie season, throwing for a career-high 470 yards, the most passing yards in a game by a rookie in NFL history, and five touchdowns. The Buccaneers took the lead with 46 seconds remaining, but Stroud found Dell for the game-winning touchdown.

The Texans had three players with at least 100 receiving yards: Dell, Dalton Schultz and Noah Brown. Houston's wild win included a 29-yard field goal by running back Dare Ogunbowale, the first non-kicker to hit a field goal in a regular-season game since Wes Welker in 2004.

Houston poked fun at Tampa Bay after the win.

Not all treasure is silver and gold, mate 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/7Fq1pokE3C — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 5, 2023

Playing against Cardinals rookie quarterback Clayton Tune, the Browns' defense feasted, forcing three turnovers and allowing only 58 yards, the fewest by any team this season, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

After being sidelined with an injury last week, Deshaun Watson bounced back by throwing for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Amari Cooper had five receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Cleveland didn't shy away from rubbing the win in Arizona's face with two clever trolls.

mama always said be careful when you're entering the #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/q3MI0XamXq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 5, 2023

fresh brewed dub 🍵 pic.twitter.com/ola7gEqfol — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 5, 2023

The Commanders intercepted Mac Jones with 30 seconds remaining to snap their two-game losing streak.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter -- the Patriots had just three points in the entire second half. Washington had 432 yards, marking its second straight game with at least 400 total yards. New England falls five games under .500 for the first time since the end of the 2000 season.

The Commanders trolled the Patriots with a "Good Will Hunting" reference, as the 1997 film stars Massachusetts-born actor Matt Damon.

The Steelers hung on to defeat the Titans on "Thursday Night Football" after intercepting Will Levis late in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh held Tennessee to just one touchdown in the game. Kenny Pickett threw for 160 yards and a touchdown, while Najee Harris ran for a score.

