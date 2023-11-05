Eagles' DeVonta Smith reels in Jalen Hurts' pass for TD vs. Cowboys

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith sent a reminder that there is more than one elite receiver on this team.

A.J. Brown has been on a tear -- his six straight games with 125-plus receiving yards entering Sunday is an NFL record -- but it was Smith who hauled in a 29-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to give the Eagles a 21-17 lead in their high-stakes game against their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.

On first-and-10, Smith took off down the left sideline and used a stutter-step to gain separation on cornerback DaRon Bland. Quarterback Jalen Hurts' pass was on point, and Smith secured it in the corner of the end zone to put Philly on top and send the crowd into a frenzy.

It was Hurts' 16th passing touchdown of at least 25 air yards since the start of last season, most in the NFL. It was the second completion (and first TD) of 25-plus air yards allowed by the Cowboys this season