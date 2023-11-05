Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half with a non-contact knee injury.

When the teams returned after halftime, Jones was officially ruled out.

Jones' knee buckled on the final play of the first quarter, when he was fell into a sack. He remained in the game, but on the first play of the second quarter he just fell to the ground untouched in the middle of his dropback.

Jones, who had missed the three previous games with a neck injury, immediately grabbed at his knee. He walked to the sideline and went into the blue medical tent for further evaluation.

After several minutes, Jones walked under his own power off the field and into the tunnel nearest to the x-ray room at Allegiant Stadium.

Tommy DeVito came into the game in Jones' absence. The undrafted rookie threw for minus-1 yard in place of Tyrod Taylor the previous week against the New York Jets.

It has been a nightmare season so far for Jones and the Giants. It comes just months after he signed a four-year, $160 million contract.

Jones, 26, was 4-of-9 passing for 25 yards before leaving Sunday's game with this latest injury. He has three touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.