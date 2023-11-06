Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Pro Bowl outside linebacker Brian Burns will have a tough time clearing the concussion protocol in time for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears, Panthers coach Frank Reich said Sunday.

Burns was diagnosed with a concussion in the fourth quarter of a 27-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that dropped Carolina to 1-7. The average number of days it takes to clear the league's five-step process for return to participation is nine, although it can be done in less.

Burns was already dealing with an elbow injury that has limited him in practice the past two weeks and is wearing a brace. He is in the final year of his rookie contract at Carolina and leads the Panthers in sacks this season with five.

The first-round pick out of Florida State in 2019 has 43 sacks since entering the league and is seeking to be paid among the top edge rushers in the NFL.

A league source said that the two sides weren't close following Burns' confirmation at the start of the season that negotiations with Carolina were on hold.

Carolina turned down two first-round picks and a third from the Los Angeles Rams for Burns last year before the trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported, and teams were also inquiring about his availability at this year's deadline.

The Panthers were already without outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos and Justin Houston, who played opposite Burns, with both players on injured reserve.