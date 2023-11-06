Josh Allen runs it in as Bills score on first drive

Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- After the Cincinnati Bengals offense marched down the field to start the game, the Buffalo Bills quickly responded with a touchdown drive to match.

Quarterback Josh Allen capped off a seven-play, 85-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run. Allen scrambled to his right and looked to throw the ball downfield, but ultimately saw an opening to run the ball in himself.

As he ran towards the end zone, Allen pointed with his left hand to safety Nick Scott and then handed the ball from the touchdown to a Bills fan in the stands wearing a No. 17 jersey. He was called for taunting on the play for pointing at Scott, but kicker Tyler Bass successfully made the long extra-point attempt.

Allen's touchdown marked the 44th rushing touchdown of his career. With that score, he surpasses Steve Young and now has the second most rushing touchdowns in NFL history, only behind Cam Newton (75).