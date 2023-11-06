Kenny Moore II picks off Bryce Young twice for a pair of touchdowns, becoming the first Colts player to have two pick-sixes in a game. (1:03)

Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kenny Moore II read Bryce Young's eyes, broke on the ball, then never looked back.

As Moore embarked on his 49-yard journey toward the end zone, the party was already on in the Moore section in the stands of Bank of America Stadium.

The Indianapolis Colts cornerback set a franchise record Sunday by returning two interceptions for touchdowns in the Colts' 27-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers, and he did so with a special contingent of family members looking on.

Three of Moore's six sisters attended the game after traveling to Charlotte from their homes in Savannah, Georgia and Atlanta: twin sister Kayla, Ebony and Kiki Moore. They were joined by one of Moore's nieces and his best friend from high school.

After Moore outran Young to the end zone on his first touchdown with 20 seconds remaining in the first half, he crossed the goal line and immediately pointed into the stands toward his celebrating sisters.

"I was just talking about this earlier," Moore said afterward. "I know my twin sister probably thinks she's the good luck charm. Maybe she is, but I think we've got to keep them at the games. Maybe they've got to go to Germany or something."

The Colts play the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany next Sunday.

Moore gave his sisters more to remember when he picked off Young again with a 66-yard interception-return touchdown with 13:40 remaining in the game. Once again, he pointed to his sisters as he reached the end zone.

"They're going to say in the group chat that they should go to every game," Moore said in a CBS postgame interview.

Gotta get Kenny's sisters to Germany next weekend. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 6, 2023

Moore's accomplishments Sunday had him reflecting on his unique journey. He was undrafted out of Valdosta State in 2017, landing on the Patriots' roster. But when he failed to make the final roster, the Colts claimed him and gave him a shot on special teams.

Within two years, Moore had earned a multiyear contract extension and became a mainstay on the Colts' defense.

"Every moment that I've experienced along the journey has been a historical moment for me," he said. "It wasn't just tonight and what they put in the record books, but going to New England, making it out of there to here, being a special teamer or getting my foot in the door, working each day to be who I envision myself being. And then, obviously, being at this point right now in my seventh year, every year is something that I'm jotting down in my history. It's something that I've never taken for granted. Something I'm thankful for."

On Sunday, Moore and his sisters got to experience the latest chapter in his journey together.